Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbing took place on Morvenside Close, behind a Scotmid store

A police investigation is under way after a man was stabbed in the early hours of the morning in Edinburgh.

The 26-year-old was assaulted in Morvenside Close in Wester Hailes at about 00:25.

A police cordon at the site, behind a Scotmid store, was lifted at 10:00.

Det Sgt Todd Rutherford, of Police Scotland, said: "This appears to have been an isolated attack and we are following positive lines of inquiry at this stage."

He added: "I would ask anyone who may have been in the area of the Scotmid store in Morvenside Close and who witnessed this incident to call us."

The victim was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary hospital where he was treated for a number of puncture wounds. He has since been discharged.