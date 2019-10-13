Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man struck by vehicle in Anstruther and taken to hospital

  • 13 October 2019
Image caption The man was hit by the vehicle on March Road

A man was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Fife on Saturday.

Police were called to March Road in Anstruther at about 12:30.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. His condition is not known.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

