Two charged in connection with Dunfermline death
- 16 October 2019
A man and a woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 38-year-old man in Fife.
Police found the body of Chris Cowie in a property in Goldfrum Street, Dunfermline, on Tuesday.
A post mortem has been carried out and officers are now treating Mr Cowie's death as suspicious.
Police Scotland said a 26-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Thursday.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.