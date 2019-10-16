A man and a woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 38-year-old man in Fife.

Police found the body of Chris Cowie in a property in Goldfrum Street, Dunfermline, on Tuesday.

A post mortem has been carried out and officers are now treating Mr Cowie's death as suspicious.

Police Scotland said a 26-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.