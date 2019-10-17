Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Police investigate sex attack on woman in Edinburgh lane

  • 17 October 2019
Infirmary Street Lane
Image caption The area has been sealed off by police

Police are investigating a sexual assault on a woman in a lane in the Old Town of Edinburgh.

The 26-year-old was attacked in Old Infirmary Lane at about 23:30 on Wednesday.

Police Scotland has taped off the lane and said inquiries were ongoing.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites