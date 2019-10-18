Image copyright Frances Sutton

Organisers of Edinburgh's Diwali have announced the most culturally diverse programme of performers and events in its five-year history.

The South Asian festival of Diwali is celebrated by different cultures and religions all over the world.

A Happy Diwali sign will light up the city from the Castle Rock and there will be a Lightopia Chinese lantern display on Castle Street.

A Diwali parade will be led by the lord provost, Frank Ross, on 26 October.

The parade, which begins at 14:30, will travel through the streets of the city to Princes Street Gardens for a show of theatre, music, dance and fireworks.

'Good over evil'

There will be a colourful procession of dancers, Hindu Gods, pipe bands, Chinese Dragons and Chinese Lions leaving from the City Chambers on the High Street.

Dancers from the Edinburgh Bhangra Crew, Bhartiya Ashram and Edinburgh Dandiya will be joined by Cuban Salsa Dancers and pipe bands from The Scottish Regiment, Glencorse and Stockbridge, as well as representatives from the Riding of the Marches.

Three floats of the Hindu Gods Ganesha, Hanuman and Shiva will be followed by the horse-drawn chariot of Lord Rama to his coronation.

The Festival of Diwali is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists around the world, each religion marking different historical events and legends.

However, all represent the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over evil and hope over despair.

Mohindra Dhall, who heads up the event, said: "With such a wide programme of performances and entertainment from many cultures, this year Edinburgh Diwali is making a huge effort to bring communities together."