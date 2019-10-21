Image copyright Getty Images Image caption City of Edinburgh Council will make a final decision on licensing its lap dancing bars next year

City of Edinburgh Council has taken a step closer to licensing its lap dancing clubs.

Councillors agreed in principle to adopt a scheme to license sexual entertainment venues following a public consultation.

There is to be further consultation from interested groups once policy proposals are developed, with a final decision next year.

There are currently four lap dancing bars in Edinburgh.

Catherine Fullerton, City of Edinburgh Council's regulatory committee convener, said the move was aimed at "safeguarding public safety and preventing crime and disorder".

She added: "The committee agreed that it will take detailed evidence from community groups, businesses affected and statutory bodies as it develops the necessary licensing policy to implement a licensing system.

"There will be a further public consultation early next year on the final proposed scheme."