Woman arrested for 'attacking police officer' on Edinburgh train
A woman has been arrested after she allegedly attacked a police officer on board a train to Edinburgh.
Transport police were called to Kirknewton station in West Lothian at 10:05 following reports of a woman making threats to staff and passengers.
The 43-year-old was removed from the train and the service was delayed.
A spokesman for British Transport Police confirmed the woman had been arrested "on suspicion of assaulting a police officer".
The Glasgow to Edinburgh service via Shotts resumed shortly afterwards.