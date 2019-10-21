Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption The rail service to Edinburgh from Glasgow was briefly delayed

A woman has been arrested after she allegedly attacked a police officer on board a train to Edinburgh.

Transport police were called to Kirknewton station in West Lothian at 10:05 following reports of a woman making threats to staff and passengers.

The 43-year-old was removed from the train and the service was delayed.

A spokesman for British Transport Police confirmed the woman had been arrested "on suspicion of assaulting a police officer".

The Glasgow to Edinburgh service via Shotts resumed shortly afterwards.