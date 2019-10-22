Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Woman's body found in King George V Park in Edinburgh

  • 22 October 2019
King George V Park Image copyright Google

The body of a woman has been found in a park in Edinburgh.

The discovery was made at 07:40 in King George V Park off Eyre Place in the city's Stockbridge area.

Police Scotland said her death was unexplained.

A report is to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

