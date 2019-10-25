Man hit by bus on Edinburgh's Princes Street
25 October 2019
A man is in a stable condition in hospital after being hit by a bus in Edinburgh.
The 26-year-old was walking on Princes Street at about 15:35 on Friday when the bus struck him at the junction with Lothian Road.
The man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. The driver and the passengers on the bus were not injured.
Police are investigating the cause of the collision and are asking for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.