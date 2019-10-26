Image caption The victim who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene

A 45-year-old pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in West Lothian.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which involved a silver Vauxhall Zafira, on the A706 at Whitburn.

The road was closed for more than ten hours after the accident, which happened at about 04:20 on Friday.

Sgt Dominic Doyle said: "Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the pedestrian and we are working to establish exactly what happened.

"We would ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or may have any relevant dash-cam footage to contact the police as soon as possible."