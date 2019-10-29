Image caption Police taped off an area of a cycle path in Pilton

No criminality has been established into reports of a man being raped on a cycle path in Edinburgh, police have confirmed.

It follows reports that a 36-year-old was attacked in the Pilton area of the city in the early hours of Monday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "No further police action is required.

"Officers would like to thank the public for their co-operation to allow investigations to take place."