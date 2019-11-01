One of the last urban farms in Scotland has closed after going into liquidation.

Gorgie City Farm in the west of Edinburgh collapsed with the loss of 18 jobs.

The charity gave volunteering opportunities and support to disadvantaged young people and adults.

It has had about 200,000 visitors a year since it was saved from closure in 2016 after a crowdfunding appeal raised in excess of £100,000.

MHA Henderson Loggie has been appointed to wind up the farm, which has about 50 livestock and 50 pets.

They include sheep, pigs, ducks, geese and chickens and a number of smaller animals including snakes and lizards.

The livestock will be sold for slaughter and the pets will be re-homed.

Gail Zencker, the farm's volunteer and inclusion manager, told BBC Scotland: "I thought I was going to throw up when I heard.

"I feel ashamed and personally responsible even although it was a board decision and not mine.

"It is not how we would have chosen to end the farm and we want to thank all our volunteers and to say sorry to them."

Image caption Pigs are among the animals at Gorgie City Farm

Liquidator Shona Campbell, of MHA Henderson Loggie, said trustees decided to wind-up the charity "with regret" in the face tough funding climate.

"It is always difficult when people lose their jobs through no fault of their own and we will now undertake to act as efficiently and sensitively as possible to provide support in matters concerning staff and volunteers," she added.

The farm received funding from City of Edinburgh Council, various trusts and individual donors. Its café and animal boarding service also generated income.

It chairman George Elles blamed falling revenues due to a decline in external funding and rising costs.

"We were buoyed by the successful appeal three years ago but sadly cannot find a route to a sustainable future in the current funding climate," he said.

The move came four months after the farm was visited by the Queen.

Edinburgh city council leader Adam McVey said the local authority would work with the liquidator to "explore any potential options" for the urban farm.