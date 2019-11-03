Man, 29, killed after being hit by BMW in Fife

Image copyright Google Image caption The 29-year-old man was killed while walking along the A985

A 29-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Fife.

The accident happened as the man walked along the A985 between Rosyth and Limekilns at about 04:15 on Sunday.

Police said he was hit by a BMW two series car being driven west by a 23-year-old man.

Officers attended the incident along with ambulance crews but the 29 year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The BMW driver was uninjured. Police have appealed for witnesses.

Sgt Stephen Quinn said: "Our investigation is continuing into this road crash and I would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist our inquiries to contact us.

"I would also appeal to anyone driving on the A985 road around the time of the crash who has dash-cam footage to come forward, as they may hold detail that will help our investigation."