A West Lothian care home must make urgent improvements to the care it gives its vulnerable residents, inspectors have said.

Livingston Care Home, which is run by Four Seasons Health Care, has been given a formal improvement notice from the Care Inspectorate.

It said seven areas required urgent improvement.

The home said it was "implementing a comprehensive action plan to ensure changes" were made.

The seven areas include putting in place consistent, good quality and effective management and leadership to guide and direct staff working across the service and improve the quality of care being delivered.

They must also ensure suitably qualified and competent staff are working in the care service at all times to meet the health, well-being and safety needs of residents.

They must also record any accidents appropriately and ensure that appropriate authorities, including the Care Inspectorate, are notified.

High standards

The improvement notice said: "Residents must consistently receive care and support to ensure that their personal hygiene needs are met.

"This must include assistance to bathe and/or shower regularly, taking account of the resident's needs and wishes.

"This must also include assistance with a resident's oral care, ensuring that their teeth are brushed twice daily and that their needs and wishes are taken into account."

A Four Seasons Healthcare spokeswoman said: "We regret that Livingston Care Home has fallen below the high standards that we expect and that the Care Inspectorate requires.

"We take our responsibilities as a care provider seriously and have thoroughly reviewed the findings from the last inspection.

"We understand the areas in which we must urgently improve and have been implementing a comprehensive action plan to ensure changes are made."

A Care Inspectorate spokesman said: "The quality of care experienced by residents at this home is not good enough to meet individual needs.

"The improvement notice we have issued clearly lays out the improvements we must see so that the care experienced by residents improves quickly."

The spokesman said they would visit soon to check on progress.