Image copyright Tabby Blades/Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Image caption Tom Gilzean with his Oor Wullie statue in Edinburgh's Princes Street

A 99-year-old war veteran turned charity icon who raised £1m for good causes has died in Edinburgh.

Tom Gilzean, was regularly seen with his collecting tin and trademark tartan trousers on Princes Street and the Royal Mile.

He died in veterans' hospital Erskine House in the capital on Monday night following a series of small strokes.

His family said he died still wanting to collect money for charity. He would have been 100 next May.

Oor Wullie statue

Mr Gilzean was honoured with an Oor Wullie statue in his image, as part of the Our Wullie Bucket Trail this summer.

He was outbid when the statue went up for auction, but a local taxi firm stepped in to commission another sculpture.

His son Douglas, 68, who lives in Livingston, told BBC Scotland everyone was welcome at his father's funeral.

He said: "My father lived his life to collect for his charities so when he found himself bed bound after a fall I think he just gave up."

He added: "We are so immensely proud of him. He was an icon for his charity collecting and nobody in the family will be able to fill his shoes."

Mr Gilzean received the Edinburgh Medal in 2014 and an MBE earlier this year for his prolific charity work.

A bus driver for Lothian Buses he also served with the Royal Engineers from 1938 to 1946 as a despatch rider and in mine clearance.

Mr Gilzean leaves behind two children. His daughter, Maureen, 72, lives in Spain.

He will be buried at Mount Vernon in Edinburgh beside his wife Anne who died 19 years ago.