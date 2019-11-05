Image copyright family handout Image caption Sheila Whitehead died after falling down stairs at the care home

A Midlothian care home has been fined £40,000 after a grandmother fell down stairs to her death.

Nazareth Care Charitable Trust had previously pleaded guilty to health and safety violations.

It admitted not doing enough to prevent 87-year-old Sheila Whitehead from losing her life at its care home in Bonnyrigg.

Mrs Whitehead, who had poor eyesight, stumbled past a red rope which was supposed to hold residents back.

She died after falling down stairs at the home in 2017.

Investigators found the rope was not strong enough to bear any great weight.

The sheriff at Edinburgh Sheriff Court said the guidelines stated the starting point for a fine was £600,000 but he felt this was "excessive and disproportionate".

At the time the family welcomed the plea and said it brought them "some degree of closure".