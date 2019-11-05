Man's body recovered near burn in Fife
- 5 November 2019
A man's body has been recovered near a burn in Fife.
It was discovered in Woodmill Road, Dunfermline, some time before 08:00.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police are being assisted by specialist officers."
The circumstances surrounding the man's death are not yet known.