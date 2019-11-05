Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man's body recovered near burn in Fife

  • 5 November 2019
Woodmill Road, Dunfermline Image copyright Google

A man's body has been recovered near a burn in Fife.

It was discovered in Woodmill Road, Dunfermline, some time before 08:00.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police are being assisted by specialist officers."

The circumstances surrounding the man's death are not yet known.

