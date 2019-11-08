A man has admitted attempted murder after shooting his neighbour in West Lothian with a crossbow.

Ralph Muir fired the weapon at Shaun Reynolds in May, amid claims of tension between the men in Bathgate.

The 31-year-old was then captured on a woman's iPad saying: "I'm not leaving here until you are dead."

The victim ended up with an arrow sticking out of his chest but escaped serious injury. Muir is due to be sentenced on 13 December.

He appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

Activated the trigger

The hearing was told there had been "previous arguments" between the men.

On the day of the attack, Muir spotted Mr Reynolds, 46, shouted at him then pointed his hand at him in the shape of a gun.

Prosecutor Owen Mullan said: "Minutes later, Muir was armed with a crossbow in each of his hands - he pointed one directly at Shaun Reynolds' chest.

"He activated the trigger firing it within a 8ft-10ft range of his chest.

"Shaun Reynolds was immediately aware of a sharp pain. He saw an arrow sticking out."

The victim decided to pull the arrow out.

Mr Mullan said police arrived and later seized a haul of weapons from Muir's home.

They found three crossbows, a chainsaw, a baseball bat and a knife.

The hearing was told Mr Reynolds had suffered a single wound to his chest.

Lady Dorrian remanded Muir in custody as sentencing was deferred for reports.