Image caption Teresa Townsley was attacked as she answered the door in Captain's Road in Edinburgh

The victim of a doorstep acid attack said she has been scarred for life and rarely steps out of the house as she appealed for information one year on.

Teresa Townsley, 38, had corrosive liquid thrown at her when she opened the door of her Edinburgh home to a hooded man on 9 November 2018.

He is described as being in his early 20s and fled the scene in a stolen car.

Ms Townsley said her burns meant it was hard to look in the mirror and urged anyone with information to call police.

The attack happened on Captains Road in the south east of the city at about 20:40 while Ms Townsley was at home with her young children.

Image copyright Police SCotland Image caption Police said the attacker fled the scene in a grey Ford Fiesta

She has since moved away from Edinburgh, but said in a statement on the anniversary of the attack: "It was the worst day of my life and today is the second worst as it brings it all back.

"Fortunately I have a new partner who is being tremendously supportive and I have my kids to keep me going.

"But, day to day it is still hard, it is hard just to go out of the house, to look in the mirror. Most of the time I am confined to the house."

Ms Townsley pleaded for anyone who knows anything to come forward.

She added: "I am scarred for life and coming forward with information could prevent someone else suffering as I have.

"It may even prevent someone losing their life."

False number plates

The suspect is described as being about 5ft 11in, slim and was wearing a dark tracksuit, a grey top with the hood pulled up.

He was also wearing dark gloves and trainers with light reflective sections.

His face was covered.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The Fiesta had false number plates showing the registration number BN65 LFV

The man left the scene in a stolen grey Ford Fiesta with false number plates showing the registration number BN65 LFV.

The car was seen at about 21:45 travelling north in Drum Street with its lights off.

It then went down Gilmerton Road, into Glenallan Drive and was driven into Inch Park where it was set on fire.

Two men were seen to run off towards Glenallan Drive.

Det Insp Jonathan Pleasance said: "The attacker targeted Teresa at her front door while her young children were just a few feet away.

"This serious assault resulted in life-changing injuries and also shocked the local community.

"If you recognise the man described or saw the car, before or after the attack, please contact police immediately.

"I am confident that there are people in the Gilmerton area who have information that can assist the inquiry and I would urge them to come forward."