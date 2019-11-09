Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked at his home in Limefield Avenue

A man was attacked by two robbers who forced their way into his home before ransacking the property.

The 62-year-old had answered the door of his home in Limefield Avenue, Polbeth, at about 19:45 on Thursday.

The men assaulted him, leaving him with a facial injury before stealing a quantity of cash.

Appealing for witnesses, Det Con John Irvine said: "They clearly care for no-one but themselves as they prey on members of our communities."

The first suspect was white, in his mid-50s, about 5ft 8in - 5ft 10in tall, with a stocky build and short, dark, unkempt, hair. He was unshaven and was wearing a black jacket, black T-shirt, dark blue jeans and black leather gloves.

The second man was white, aged between 18 and 22, and had a slim build. He spoke with a local accent and was wearing a grey woolly hat and light-coloured clothing.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and are checking CCTV footage from the area.