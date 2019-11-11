Image copyright Danny Fuller

Police have partially closed a road after a bus crashed into a truck, causing it to knock over a set of traffic lights in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at about 14:30 on Gorgie Road, near Balgreen Road.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it had sent two ambulances to the scene but it is unclear if anyone has been injured

Police Scotland said it had closed one lane to traffic. The incident involved a Lothian Bus.