Sheku Bayoh: Public inquiry ordered into death in police custody
- 12 November 2019
A statutory public inquiry into the circumstances leading up to and following Sheku Bayoh's death in police custody in Fife has been announced by Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf.
Mr Bayoh never regained consciousness after being restrained by police in a Kirkcaldy street in 2015.
Mr Yousaf confirmed he and the first minister met Mr Bayoh's family earlier.
It follows an announcement on Monday that no-one will be prosecuted over his death.