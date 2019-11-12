Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Sheku Bayoh: Public inquiry ordered into death in police custody

  • 12 November 2019
Sheku Bayoh
Image caption Sheku Bayoh died in 2015 after being restrained by police in Kirkcaldy

A statutory public inquiry into the circumstances leading up to and following Sheku Bayoh's death in police custody in Fife has been announced by Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Mr Bayoh never regained consciousness after being restrained by police in a Kirkcaldy street in 2015.

Mr Yousaf confirmed he and the first minister met Mr Bayoh's family earlier.

It follows an announcement on Monday that no-one will be prosecuted over his death.

