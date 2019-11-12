The number of passengers travelling through Edinburgh Airport has fallen for the first time since the Beast from the East struck in 2018.

Overall numbers were 1,309,170 in October, a dip of 1% compared to the same month the previous year.

It is the first fall in five years - apart from during spells of severe weather such as March 2018.

A 6.1% drop in domestic travellers drove the overall passenger reduction last month.

The airport said Ryanair's decision to stop its flight to London Stansted in October contributed to the dip.

International passenger figures rose to 850,484 last month - up 2% on October 2018 - with the boost credited to strong growth in short-haul destinations.

Among the new routes since October 2018 are flights to Munich, Bergen, Stavanger, Aalborg, Vienna, Billund, Luxembourg and Bucharest.

Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: "We've had almost 60 months of continuous growth and it's unfortunate that we've seen this temporary fall in passenger numbers - something we earlier this year predicted would happen.

"It shows us that growth is not guaranteed and it is only possible with hard work and a collaborative approach."