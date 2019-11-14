Image copyright Josh Quigley Image caption Josh Quigley has travelled 12,000 miles on his bike since he left the capital in April

A cyclist has been forced to abandon his sixth attempt to ride around the world after his passport was damaged.

Josh Quigley, 26, from Edinburgh, made the decision after his passport got wet in Australia and the US would not allow him entry on an emergency passport.

Known as the Tartan Explorer, he embarked on the round-the-world trip to beat depression and alcohol abuse.

He travelled 12,000 miles on his bike since he left the capital in April and marked 365 days of sobriety in October.

Mr Quigley said: "Sometimes in life you just have to accept you're beaten. This is one of those times. I've just been defeated by factors outwith my control and I just have to accept that and try to find a way of moving on.

"My passport got water damaged somehow even although it was in a case inside my bag and it's not been raining in Australia."

It would take him six weeks to get a new passport in Australia so he got an emergency one instead but the process involved showing proof of onward flights all the way back to the UK. This meant he had to book his flights early.

He found out he could not go to the United States with an emergency passport so his only option was Canada.

He has since realised too that he would be unable to cycle across Canada after looking at the weather forecast.

He said: "When I booked it I didn't think of the practicalities of cycling across Canada in December.

"Now I've thought about it I've realised it's not just a stupid idea to ride across Canada in the winter, it's dangerous. I've been tracking the weather and it's already -10C and -15C in some places and it's already starting to snow.

"I've given so much of myself this year, I've tried so hard to cycle around the world and now I'm faced with a situation that I can't."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Josh Quigley has spoken about his mental health struggles and how cycling helped him

In April, just weeks into his world attempt, thieves stole his bike, which he nicknamed Braveheart, from outside a hostel in London.

He overcame that setback, buying another bike and travelling onto France.

He now plans to make up the last 4,000 miles it would have taken to complete his round-the-world trip by cycling around the UK and Ireland before Christmas.

In 2015, after splitting from his long-term girlfriend, Mr Quigley was suffering badly with depression, and tried to take his own life.

He said he crashed his car at about 70mph on the motorway but survived.

He went to see Sir Chris Hoy speaking in Edinburgh and felt inspired to get on a bike.

He said: "At that time, I wasn't a cyclist. I was a couple of stone overweight, I was drinking alcohol four times a week - but cycling was my way of trying to get happy again."

Image copyright Josh Quigley Image caption Josh with his father, who died in 2018

After losing his father to leukaemia in 2018, he slipped into depression once again before deciding to embark on his sixth attempt around the world.

Mr Quigley will now attempt to become a professional cyclist next year and to enter the Tour de France.

He said: "I've been so focused on cycling, cycling, cycling this year but I've come to realise there is more to cycling around the world and as long as I am happy, healthy and have my family I will be alright."