Image caption Gorgie City Farm went into liquidation earlier this month with the loss of 18 jobs

Ten charities and commercial organisations have "expressed interest" in buying a troubled Edinburgh city farm, its liquidator has confirmed.

Some of those interested in acquiring Gorgie City Farm have carried out site visits and asked for more information.

It went into liquidation earlier this month, with the loss of 18 jobs. A skeleton staff remains on site to care for the animals.

Council leader Adam McVey welcomed the development.

Liquidator Shona Campbell, of MHA Henderson Loggie, said: "This is positive news, however councillors should be aware it could take many weeks before they are able to submit proposals and secure the funding that is required to take over the running of the farm.

"I have requested that interested parties provide indicative offers next week together with realistic timescales to complete, from which we may in a position to draw up a short list."

She said she was willing to continue running the site while a new buyer was secured but there were no funds to meet costs including staffing and animal feed.

Ms Campbell added: "We are exploring ways of covering the ongoing costs for the period of time it will take for the interested parties to perform proper and considered due diligence and to secure the required funding to ensure the financial stability and future sustainability of the farm."

Council Leader Adam McVey said it was "encouraging news".

"Ten organisations coming forward, and the positive response to the crowdfunding initiative, is a clear signal of just how much people across the city value the farm."

Gorgie City Farm gave volunteering opportunities and support to disadvantaged young people and adults.

It welcomed about 200,000 visitors a year since it was saved from closure in 2016 after a crowdfunding appeal raised in excess of £100,000.

The farm has about 50 livestock and 50 pets. They include sheep, pigs, ducks, geese and chickens and a number of smaller animals including snakes and lizards.

The farm received funding from City of Edinburgh Council, various trusts and individual donors. Its cafe and animal boarding service also generated income.

It chairman George Elles blamed falling revenues due to a decline in external funding and rising costs.