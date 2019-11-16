Image copyright Underbelly Image caption The most popular attraction at Edinburgh's Christmas is the Christmas market

Edinburgh's Christmas market has opened after council inspectors were satisfied last-minute snags had been fixed.

A licence had already been granted by public safety officers but they wanted some extra work carried out.

The event in Princes Street Gardens will not have planning permission until after it has closed in January.

City of Edinburgh Council leader Adam McVey, however, had promised it would not open unless it officials were 100% certain it was safe.

The market is one of a number of Christmas events organised by Underbelly on behalf of the city council.

The event has faced criticism over a lack of planning permission and it has emerged that last year's market had no planning consent at all.

Councillors have asked officials to draw up options for next year's event - including moving the market.

Last year a report estimated the capital's Christmas events generated £113m for the local economy in 2017.

Between now and Christmas Eve the market will open at 10:00 each morning.