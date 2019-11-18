Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The driver was charged with dangerous driving

Police have criticised a BMW driver for failing to clear their windscreen, after they crashed into a pole in West Lothian.

Officers were alerted to the two-car collision on Clarkson Road, Broxburn at about 09:15 on Monday.

A spokesperson for the force tweeted the crash was "likely avoidable" had the driver cleared the frost.

A 57-year-old man was charged with a number of offences including dangerous driving.

He will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Police confirmed there were no serious injuries.