Image caption Pigs are among the animals at Gorgie City Farm

A community bid to reopen Edinburgh's Gorgie City Farm has been backed by councillors.

City of Edinburgh Council has committed more than £27,000 towards a fundraising campaign to save the facility.

The farm fell into financial difficulty and called in a liquidator earlier this month.

The fundraising effort has reached £93,000 of its £100,000 target and the money given so far includes a £20,000 anonymous donation.

Campaigners have welcomed the city council's funding commitment. In a post on Twitter they said it was "fantastic news".

The farm closed its doors on 1 November with the loss of 18 jobs. Two staff remain on site to care for the animals.

Last week the liquidator revealed 10 charities and commercial organisations had "expressed interest" in buying the farm.

Gorgie City Farm gave volunteering opportunities and support to disadvantaged young people and adults.

It welcomed about 200,000 visitors a year since it was saved from closure in 2016 after a crowdfunding appeal raised in excess of £100,000.

The farm has about 50 livestock and 50 pets. They include sheep, pigs, ducks, geese and chickens and a number of smaller animals including snakes and lizards.

The farm received funding from City of Edinburgh Council, various trusts and individual donors. Its cafe and animal boarding service also generated income.

It chairman George Elles blamed falling revenues due to a decline in external funding and rising costs.