Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police officers said the attacks had caused concern among students in St Andrews

Police patrols have been increased in St Andrews after a series of attacks on students in the Fife town.

Five people aged between 14 and 21 have been charged or reported following four attacks. Inquiries into a further incident in South Street are ongoing.

No-one is believed to have been seriously injured during the assaults.

Police Scotland said additional resources from outside the area were being used "to ensure a visible police presence".

Sgt Matt Spencer, of the community policing team in St Andrews, said: "Understandably, these incidents have caused concern among the student population.

"We want to ensure students in St Andrews continue to feel safe while they live and study in the town. We are liaising with a number of partners, including the university, student association and local elected members.

"Students should be able to go about their lives without any fear of crime but I would urge people to be vigilant."