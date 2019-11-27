Image copyright Getty Images

Workers in an Edinburgh New Town office block are to be given access to self-service alcohol pumps.

City of Edinburgh councillors approved the plan from We Work Community Workspace for their premises on George Street.

The offices have capacity for 1,100 people. They will be able to help themselves to drinks in a sixth-floor communal area.

Councillors had sought reassurance about supervision of the facility.

'Four-drink limit'

Police Scotland had also earlier raised concerns to the licensing board over "insufficient staff being present" to supervise the sale of alcohol in the communal area, which includes a roof terrace.

Representing We Work Community Workspace, David Hossack confirmed that the self-service alcohol would be available "under supervision by a trained member of staff".

Image copyright Google Image caption Alcoholic drinks will be available in a communal area which includes a roof terrace

A system of wristbands will be used for workers who are old enough to drink, and a daily four-drink limit will be enforced.

Mr Hossack said it would be evident to those supervising how many drinks each staff member had consumed and that a notice would be placed at the point of service to say a limit was in place.

'Tight security'

He added: "There will be a very limited range and volume of alcohol to those working in this building.

"This is not intended to be a bar, but it is intended to let those working in the building to have an occasional drink. It's entirely safe with two sets of barriers."

Before making their decision, councillors had visited the building, which is within a recognised area of over-provision of alcohol.

In making its case, We Work Community Workspace highlighted the office block is not publicly accessible and "security is tight".

Board convener, councillor Norman Work, said: "I think you have addressed an awful lot of the questions we have asked. I think you have addressed everything and the site visit was very helpful.

"I'm going to recommended we do approve what's been accepted. We are very grateful you have addressed those issues."

The board unanimously approved the licence.

Story provided by local democracy reporter David Bol.