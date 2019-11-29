Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Donald struck Claire Turnbull eight times with a claw hammer

A man who murdered a Fife mother by bludgeoning her to death with a claw hammer has been jailed for life.

Aaron Donald, 28, struck the back of Claire Turnbull's head eight times with the weapon, shattering her skull.

Donald admitted killing the 36-year-old mother in Blairhall near Dunfermline, but claimed it was not murder by reason of diminished responsibility.

However, a jury at at the High Court in Livingston rejected this. He will serve a minimum of 18 years in prison.

Sentencing him, judge Lady Scott told Donald: "Claire Turnbull was a deeply loving woman known to be friendly and caring.

"You brutally took her life. You have left her young children, her partner and her family without her.

"You had never met her before that day and launched a savage and frenzied attack when she was in the flat and struck her repeatedly with a hammer at least eight times.

"The reason for this attack is not clear. You said she was disrespecting you.

"You present a very real risk of serious harm to the public. However, it is up to the parole board when you are released."

Violent reaction

Donald admitted killing Ms Turnbull at a flat in Blairhall in October 2018 and leaving her lying in a pool of blood.

He claimed he had reacted violently after seeing his girlfriend Laura McMurdo fighting off sexual advances from Ms Turnbull.

Ms Turnbull's partner Charles Weir said there was no truth to these claims.

Ms McMurdo, 30, was cleared of Ms Turnbull's murder in October.

The court heard Donald had 50 previous convictions, including seven for violence.