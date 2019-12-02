Image copyright Lothian Leisure Development Image caption A 30 acre site is proposed at Straiton in Midlothian for the venue

Plans for an 8,000 seat indoor arena on the outskirts of Edinburgh to attract big names in entertainment have been unveiled.

A 30-acre site is proposed at Straiton in Midlothian with plans also for conference, retail and leisure space, a cinema, and hotels.

The joint venture between Lothian Leisure Development and the Birmingham-based NED group is at an early stage.

Developers hope to submit a planning application by the end of 2020.

Dave Fowler, Lothian Leisure Development's business development director, said: "These exciting proposals showcase the modern, indoor arena that Edinburgh deserves, and with operating partner NEC on board the capital is assured a pipeline of the world's greatest entertainment talent.

"We see this as a revolution in entertainment provision for one of the world's most cultural capitals - and one which will benefit all sections of the community."

Dave McGeachan from Scottish concert promoter, DF Concerts, said "These days it is rare that a capital city doesn't have an arena, so this is a long awaited and positive addition to the Scottish entertainment market."