Three teenage boys have been arrested and charged in connection with hoax threats made to schools in Scotland and a number of other countries.

They are aged between 15 and 17-years-old and come from Dundee, Musselburgh and Glenrothes.

The hoax threats are also alleged to have been made to schools in England, the USA, Canada and the Netherlands.

Pupils were evacuated from Glenrothes High School in Fife last December after reports of a bomb threat.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police Scotland has arrested and charged three males, aged 15 to 17, from Dundee, Musselburgh and Glenrothes in connection with hoax threats made to premises in the UK, USA, Canada and Netherlands in December 2018 and February 2019.

"The teenagers will be reported to the procurator fiscal."