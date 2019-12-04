Image copyright Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Edinburgh watch commander Dave Farries' name is to be added to the side of the vehicle

Scotland's longest-serving firefighter, who began his career more than 50 years ago, is to have a fire appliance named after him.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service mobile fire museum vehicle will be named in honour of Edinburgh watch commander Dave Farries.

The 67-year-old first joined the South Eastern Fire Brigade in August 1968.

He has had a number of roles, including officer, instructor and fire investigator.

In 2016, he was integral in the creation and launch of the country's first mobile fire museum, which travels around Scotland educating communities about firefighting.

'Over the moon'

He said: "This truly is something very special, and means a great deal to me and my family.

"I was asked recently by the chief officer how I would feel about an appliance being named after me. I was taken aback, and slightly embarrassed if I'm honest.

"I was humbled and over the moon to find out that it is to be the mobile museum, and that my name will be there long after me.

"This, for me, is the ultimate accolade."

Originally from Hawick in the Scottish Borders and now living in Currie, Watch Commander Farries has served his entire career in and around Edinburgh and the east of Scotland, and has worked in all but one of the capital's fire stations.

Queen's medal

He was awarded the Queen's Fire Service Medal at Holyrood Palace in 2014, and now splits his time between the service's east headquarters at Newbridge, a resource storage facility near Falkirk, and touring around Scotland with the mobile museum.

Chief Officer Martin Blunden, said: "Watch Commander Farries is a hugely respected figure within the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service - and indeed across the UK - and we are fortunate that so many colleagues have been able to benefit from his advice, knowledge and experience during his long and distinguished career.

"That he is now approaching his 52nd year of service, is quite remarkable. This is a truly fitting award, for an outstanding individual."