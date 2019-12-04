Image copyright National Museums Scotland Image caption Professor Christopher Breward will start in his new role in April

A former head of the Edinburgh College of Art is to run the National Museums Scotland.

Christopher Breward will take over the director role from Dr Gordon Rintoul, who has been in charge for 18 years.

His job will involve running the the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, National Museum of Flight in East Lothian and the National War Museum at Edinburgh Castle.

He will also run the National Museum of Rural Life in Lanarkshire.

Dr Rintoul will step down in April.

Bruce Minto, chairman of the board of trustees of National Museums Scotland said: "He brings a fresh perspective to our remarkable multi-disciplinary collection, and the vision and ability to further extend our profile and reach, both nationally and internationally, through new creative connections and collaborations. We all look forward to welcoming him."

Professor Breward said: 'Museums have become crucial spaces of connection, inspiration and the promotion of knowledge and understanding, and I look forward with great excitement to working with Trustees, staff, audiences, partners and supporters in making the very best of Scotland's exceptional collections."

Chris holds a PhD in History of Design from the Royal College of Art and is a Professorial Fellow of Edinburgh College of Art.

He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, a Fellow of the Royal Society for the Arts and a Fellow of the Royal College of Art. He is a former Trustee of National Museums Scotland.