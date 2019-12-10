Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The bikes were all new, still boxed and ranged from road, mountain, hybrid and electric bikes

Thieves have stolen more than £100,000 worth of bikes from a shop in Fife.

About 60 cycles of various models were stolen from Leslie Bike Shop on Blackwood Way in Glenrothes early on Monday morning.

The bikes were all new, still boxed and ranged from road, mountain, hybrid and electric bikes.

Police investigating the "despicable crime" have urged people to be aware of people offering new bikes for sale in the run-up to Christmas.

The haul includes Cannondale, Specialized, Bianchi and Giant bikes, as well as a number of Cuda children's bikes.

Det Con Fraser Simpson, of Police Scotland, believes a white Luton-type van with a tailgate was involved in the theft.

It was seen in the area of the shop between 02:00 and 03:00 on Monday.

He said: "These criminals now require to sell these bikes.

"I am urging people, especially during the lead up to Christmas, to be aware of people offering new bikes for sale, consider that they may be stolen especially if they appear a lot cheaper than would be expected and contact police if you are offered any bikes you are suspicious about."

"I would also ask that people share this information online to make sure that as many people as possible are made aware of the theft and can assist our inquires."