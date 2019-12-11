Image copyright Richard Webb Image caption The plant was shut down in August after numerous flaring incidents

The restart of a Fife chemical plant, temporarily shut down to make it more reliable, has been delayed until next year, BBC Scotland has learned.

Exxonmobil said its Mossmorran plant would be powered up some time in January.

The delay means there will be no elevated flaring, which is involved in a restart, over Christmas and New Year.

Initial plans had been for the plant, which was having two boilers fixed, to be restarted in November.

The date was then moved to mid-December, which caused fears within the community about flaring on Christmas Day.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it would not be unreasonable for communities "to ask those in charge at Mossmorran to halt activities for the whole of the holidays".

The plant was initially shut down in August amid criticism from locals who complained of ongoing flaring incidents.

Mossmorran Action Group said it was relieved by the continued shutdown.

Campaigner Linda Holt said: "It is hugely relieving that the very severe start-up flaring will now not happen over the entire festive period."