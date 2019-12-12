Image caption The police car hit a Vauxhall Astra in Bernard Street at about 06:00

A police car has crashed into a car while it was travelling to the scene of a crime in Edinburgh.

The marked vehicle hit a Vauxhall Astra in Bernard Street in the city at about 06:00.

The female driver of the Vauxhall was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, police have closed off an area following a two-vehicle crash at a roundabout at Fort Kinnaird in the south-east of Edinburgh.

Police said the accident happened at about 08:30 near a McDonald's restaurant.

Firefighters said they had been using cutting equipment at the scene to release motorists from their vehicle.