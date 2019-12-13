Image caption Ralph Muir was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh

A man who shot a neighbour with a crossbow in West Lothian has been jailed for five years for attempted murder.

Ralph Muir fired the weapon at Shaun Reynolds on 16 May this year, amid tensions between the men in Bathgate.

The 31-year-old was recorded on a woman's iPad saying: "I'm not leaving here until you are dead."

Last month Muir admitted trying to kill Mr Reynolds in the attack at Rendezvous Place.

Mr Reynolds ended up with a crossbow bolt sticking out of his chest but escaped serious injury.

'Extreme and unusual'

A judge told Muir at the High Court in Edinburgh it was an offence of "an extreme and unusual nature".

The Lord Justice Clerk, Lady Dorrian, said: "I am satisfied this is a case that can only be dealt with by a custodial sentence."

She said such a serious and deliberate crime would normally attract a jail term of at least eight years.

But she said that in Muir's case she was persuaded he had vulnerabilities and was "easily put upon" and a lesser sentence was appropriate.

The judge also ordered he be kept under supervision for a further three years.

Advocate depute Owen Mullan said: "Muir was armed with a crossbow in each of his hands. He pointed one directly at Shaun Reynolds chest.

"He activated the trigger firing it within and eight to 10ft range of his chest. Shaun Reynolds was immediately aware of a sharp pain."

Defence solicitor advocate Ian Bryce said Muir was "a loner".

He said that matters "took an unfortunate turn" when the Mr Reynolds moved in to a neighbouring property.

He said Muir had disclosed he was having difficulties with neighbours and other residents reported he was being antagonised.

Mr Bryce said: "The impression I get is that he quite simply cracked."