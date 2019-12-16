Image caption Tam Dean Burn has appeared in Outlander and River City

A Scottish actor has told a court how he was stabbed as he left an Edinburgh poetry venue.

Tam Dean Burn, 61, who has appeared in River City, Taggart and Outlander, was attacked after giving a reading at the Scottish Poetry Library in March.

Jonathon Wilson, 43, is charged with assaulting Mr Burn and attempting to murder him during the incident in Crighton Close.

He has denied the charge, claiming he had a mental disorder.

Mr Wilson, who is currently detained at the State Hospital at Carstairs, maintains he was unable to appreciate the nature or wrongfulness of the conduct.

A judge, sitting without a jury, is carrying out an examination of the facts in the case in the absence of Mr Wilson.

Mr Burn told the High Court in Edinburgh did not realise he had been stabbed until he looked round and saw the blade being pulled out.

'Bit of a thud'

He said: "I noticed the person that ended up stabbing me. I recognised him, but I didn't know where from.

"I just felt someone getting a hold of me and a bit of a thud."

He said there was a lot of shouting and the man was pulled off.

As he made his way back to the poetry library he realised that he was bleeding from a wound to his shoulder.

Mr Burn said the man was outside shouting and threatening him.

Emergency services arrived and he was taken to an ambulance before going to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Mr Burn said he was released the same day and the injury has healed, but has left him with a scar.

He told the court: "They told me it was three centimetres deep."

Mr Burn said he later realised he had met the man in 1995.

He said: "He wanted to be an actor. We were doing a play at the Edinburgh Festival that year."

He was shown a picture taken through glass doors at the poetry library and said: "That's Jonathon Wilson. That's who stabbed me."

The hearing continues.