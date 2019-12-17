A street in Edinburgh city centre near the Scottish Parliament has been closed after a suspicious item was discovered.

Police Scotland were called to Holyrood Road, close to the junction with The Pleasance, at about 13:35. A cordon blocking the busy route was put into place.

An explosive ordnance disposal team has been called to the scene and traffic is being diverted.

The force was unable to give more details about the nature of the item.

One side of the road in Holyrood Park travelling west to east has been closed.