A new farm is set to open on the site of the troubled Gorgie City Farm in the spring, BBC Scotland has learned.

Three charities have been shortlisted to take over the Gorgie site in Edinburgh with the successful bid being announced on 11 January.

Mental health charities Edinburgh Cyrenians, Penumbra and Love Learning are in the running to start up a new farm at the site.

The farm went into liquidation in November, with the loss of 18 jobs.

A skeleton staff remains on site to care for the animals.

A Save Gorgie Farm Gofundmepage has now been closed after reaching its target of £100,000.

The new farm would be created on the site with a new name.