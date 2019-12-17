Killer jailed for life over Dalkeith knife attack

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Paul Alexander must serve a minimum of 22 years in prison

A killer who stabbed a father after a street chase in Midlothian has been jailed for life.

A court heard Paul Alexander, 47, returned to attack John Lynch, 41, a second time as he lay dying on Woodburn Road, Dalkeith.

Alexander inflicted 10 stab wounds on Mr Lynch and damaged the victim's windpipe and lung.

Lord Boyd of Duncansby told him he must serve a minimum of 22 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Alexander was previously jailed for 10 years for two attempted murders and has a criminal record dating back to 1990.

The judge said: "I am in no doubt you constitute a substantial danger to the public."

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Alexander had consumed up to 100 valium tablets, heroin and other drugs before targeting Mr Lynch on 3 March last year.

The horrific assault was captured on camera and jurors were shown footage during the trial.

Alexander admitted inflicting the injuries that killed Mr Lynch, from Rosewell, but had denied murdering him.

But the jury rejected a plea to convict him of the lesser offence of culpable homicide and found him guilty of murder.

Det Supt Alwyn Bell said: "Mr Lynch died as a result of a horrific and unrelenting attack by Paul Alexander.

"Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Mr Lynch's family and friends and I hope that the verdict today will offer them some comfort in the knowledge that Paul Alexander has been brought to account for his actions."