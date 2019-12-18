Image copyright facebook Image caption Kevin Byrne's body was found inside his house in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy

A Fife man who murdered a disabled man in a "brutal" attack after the pair fell out has been jailed for life.

Leslie Fraser, 32, repeatedly stabbed Kevin Byrne, 45, in the neck at a house in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy, last February.

Fraser, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of murder after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He has been ordered to serve a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole.

The trial heard that the two men were drug users who had fallen out with each other in the weeks leading up to the fatal attack in February.

Victim 'had no chance'

Mr Byrne was stabbed six times in the neck, severing his carotid artery. He died shortly afterwards.

Mr Byrne, who had a daughter, had lost a leg due to poor health.

The judge, Lord Beckett, told Fraser that his victim "had no chance of defending himself against you.

"This brutal and merciless attack resulted in Mr Byrne losing his life at the age of 45. His friends and family have lost a loved one forever."

Prosecution lawyer Bernard Ablett revealed that Fraser had previously been jailed for assault and robbery.