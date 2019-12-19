Image caption The young girl was found on her own in Whitson Way in Edinburgh

A young girl who was found wandering on her own in Edinburgh is to be reunited with her family.

The child was found in a pink snowsuit on her own in Whitson Way at 09:35.

Police had a large presence in the Saughton area before the girl was identified.

A spokesperson for the force later confirmed officers were in touch with her family and thanked people for assisting with their inquiries.