Family traced after young girl found on her own in Edinburgh street
- 19 December 2019
A young girl who was found wandering on her own in Edinburgh is to be reunited with her family.
The child was found in a pink snowsuit on her own in Whitson Way at 09:35.
Police had a large presence in the Saughton area before the girl was identified.
A spokesperson for the force later confirmed officers were in touch with her family and thanked people for assisting with their inquiries.