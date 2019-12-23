Image copyright Josh Quigley Image caption Josh Quigley fractured his skull during the accident

A cyclist badly injured after being hit by a car in the US says he feels like the "luckiest guy in the world" for surviving the 70mph crash.

Josh Quigley, 27, from Livingston, was attempting to cycle round the world when he was struck by a vehicle in Texas on Saturday.

He suffered fractures to his pelvis, 10 ribs and his skull, as well as a pierced lung.

He was due to undergo surgery on a broken ankle.

Mr Quigley began his round-the-world trip in Edinburgh in April. He was 2,000 miles short of his 18,000 target when he was hit.

Speaking from his hospital bed, he said: "It hurts to talk, it hurts to breath, it hurts to lie in this bed, my ribs and my back are in agony and my ankle is sore but mentally, psychologically and emotionally I've never been better because I feel like the luckiest guy in the world.

"These things are here to help me in mental toughness, resilience, strength and this is another obstacle, probably the biggest one I've faced so far, but I will find a way to finish what I started.

"Why I feel in such good spirits is because I know how lucky I am to be alive. Being hit by a car at 70mph is a big deal to get hit that hard and to fly 50ft through the air so I know how lucky I am to be alive and I will make the most of it.

"I'm excited for my future."

Image copyright Josh Quigley Image caption Josh Quigley is undergoing an operation on his ankle

Mr Quigley was airlifted from the scene by helicopter. He said he was knocked down at night despite wearing reflective clothing and using strong rear lights.

It is Mr Quigley's seventh attempt at cycling around the world.

He said he was unsure when he would be able to return to riding his bike but that he hoped it would be in April.

Image copyright Josh Quigley Image caption Josh Quigley was stranded in the desert after four punctures at night on an earlier part of his journey through the US

The incident is one of a number of setbacks faced by Mr Quigley since he started his trip including sweat ruining his passport in Australia, which meant he had to fly back to Britain to get a new one before carrying on with his tour.

In April, just weeks into his world attempt, thieves stole his bike, which he nicknamed Braveheart, from outside a hostel in London.

Mr Quigley had been planning to cycle from Los Angeles to New York for the latest leg of his trip. But after his water bottles kept freezing in the US winter, he changed course to finish in the warmer climate of Florida.

Known as the Tartan Explorer, he embarked on the trip to beat depression and alcohol abuse.