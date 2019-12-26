Image caption Police Scotland said the alarm was raised in Foxton Drive, Glenrothes at about 10:20

Detectives are investigating the discovery of a pool of blood and a weapon in Fife.

Police Scotland the amount of blood suggested that someone had sustained a significant injury.

The discovery was made in Foxton Drive, Glenrothes, at about 10:20 on Thursday.

Initial inquiries failed to trace anyone injured and officers are keen to ensure whoever was harmed has received treatment.

A force spokeswoman declined to comment on the type of weapon which was found at the scene.

Det Insp Kelly McEwan said: "Earlier this morning a member of the public out walking their dog came across a pool of blood and a weapon with alcohol containers lying nearby.

"Given the volume of blood, it is believed a person could have sustained a significant injury or at least required some form of medical attention.

"We are obviously concerned for the welfare of anyone who may be injured and so would be keen to hear from people who have been in and around the area last night or early this morning."

Police want to speak to anyone who may have seen something during a period of just over 12 hours from 22:00 on Christmas Day.