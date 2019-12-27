Police are appealing for witnesses after a man dressed in biker gear racially abused and assaulted a dog walker in the Blairhall area of Fife.

The incident happened on Boxing Day, near the old railway bridge on Gallows Loan, known locally as The Grange.

The 55-year-old victim was uninjured in the assault.

The attacker was wearing motorcycle gear and had a green and yellow helmet. He was with two children, aged about nine and 11, also in motorcycle gear.

Officers described the man as being about 35 to 45 years old, about 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with short dark hair and stubble. He spoke and with a local Fife accent.

Sgt Gordon Cameron said: "We are trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident so if anyone has any information relating to this or witnessed the incident, please contact us."