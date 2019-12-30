Thousands of people have taken part in a pre-Hogmanay torchlight procession in Edinburgh.

The crowds created a huge "Be Together" symbol of two people reaching out a hand in friendship in a display of fire art in Holyrood Park.

Revellers were led by 10 pipe and drum bands from across Scotland as they packed the city's Royal Mile.

The Edinburgh's Hogmanay display, backed by VisitScotland, kicked off two nights of New Year celebrations in the city.

