Final preparations ahead of Hogmanay events

Image copyright Ian Georgeson Image caption Lynn Wiseman, pyrotechnician from Titanium Fireworks prepares for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay

Preparations are under way across Scotland ahead of Hogmanay celebrations.

More than 3.3 tonnes of fireworks are being installed at Edinburgh Castle, which will be ignited at midnight.

Organisers said clear skies would mean fireworks would be seen in "high definition" by the 75,000 people expected in the capital to see in 2020.

Mark Ronson will headline Edinburgh's Hogmanay party in Princes Street Gardens over the bells.

Artists Marc Almond and Idlewild will also perform in the capital.

It comes after Underbelly, which organises the Edinburgh's New Year's Eve street party, were accused of creating "unnecessary confusion" for residents living within the event's restriction zone.

Underbelly said it had rewritten its guidance to ensure clarity.

They were also criticised for replacing a nativity sculpture with figurines for a whisky company.

Feeling colder

The three-day festival in Edinburgh, which included a torchlight procession down the Royal Mile on Monday, will continue into New Year's day with a Loony Dook in South Queensferry as well as a series of events in the city centre.

Celebrations welcoming the start of the new decade will include artists playing on three separate stages, including DJs Rudimental and Ronson - the latter creating a soundtrack to accompany the midnight fireworks.

Street theatre, circus acts and a ceilidh party will also take place up until midnight, with an "official after-party" continuing into the early hours at McEwan Hall.

Met Office forecaster Rebecca Reilly said the weather was expected to stay dry, with clear skies, although it will feel colder than recent days.

Hogmanay firework displays are also being held in Aberdeen and Stirling.

Image caption DJ Mark Ronson is to play at Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations in Princes Street Gardens later

In Aberdeen, there will be a street party with live music at Schoolhill from 21:00 and BBC Scotland will be live in Stonehaven for coverage of the traditional fireballs parade, with coverage from Amy Irons on BBC One Scotland and the BBC Scotland channel.

On Radio Scotland, Bryan Burnett will be hosting festivities at Stonehaven Town Hall, with Fiona Stalker out and about among the fireballs revellers.

Stirling will welcome in 2020 with two party events at Stirling Castle.

The events are part of Stirling's Winter Festival.

A planned outdoor Hogmanay party in Dundee's City Square will now take place in a city centre nightclub, with acts including Eddi Reader and The View singer Kyle Falconer.

Image copyright David Shanks Image caption Aberdeen Hogmanay preparations are under way

Over 10,000 people are expected to gather in Northern Meeting Park later for Inverness's free Hogmanay party.

The Red Hot Highland Fling - which has a reputation for being a family friendly event - was first staged 10 years ago.

It will feature some of the top acts from contemporary Celtic music including Skippinnish and Torridon.

For the ninth year running tonight's event is being hosted by comedian Craig Hill.